Mexico to block migrants | Democrats eye African-American voters: WATCH the top World news videos for your Friday

Mexico to send more troops to Guatemalan border as tariffs loom

To prevent US President Donald Trump from following through on his tariff threat, Mexico has offered to send up to 6 000 members of its national guard to secure its southern border with Guatemala, sources tell Reuters.

Democratic hopefuls eye African American voters

Activists, allies, and supporters gathered for a day of events featuring DNC programming, issue-based panels, and presidential candidates.

Roadblock in bid to repeal Missouri abortion ban

Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says the state Constitution prohibits a referendum on Missouri's new eight-week abortion ban. The ACLU submitted a referendum petition on the legislation.

Demonstrators hit streets of Dublin to protest against Donald Trump's visit

Around 2 000 people have filled Dublin city centre in a noisy and colourful protest march against the visit of Donald Trump to Ireland. The Trump baby blimp flew overhead as demonstrators left Ireland's Garden of Remembrance for Dublin city centre.

This Russian zoo now has a newcomer - a wonderful 'Zebroid' has come to life

The child of Vanda the Zebra and Zhorik the Donkey is only few days old and zoo workers are coming up with a name for the baby. This is the second zebroid registered in Russia and soon anyone will be able to visit Vanda and her child.

