MH17 charges | Ex-Trump aide deflects questions: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Russians, Ukrainian charged over MH17

Three Russians and a Ukrainian have been charged over the downing of flight MH17, which killed all 298 people aboard over eastern Ukraine five years ago.

Ex-Trump aide Hicks deflects questions on Capitol Hill

Hope Hicks, formerly one of US President Donald Trump's closest aides, repeatedly refused to answer questions on Wednesday in an interview with US congressional investigators, with a squad of lawyers at her side carefully orchestrating her responses.

Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over Emiliano Sala death

Detectives investigating the death of footballer Emiliano Sala have arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act. Sala, 28, had just signed for Cardiff City when a plane carrying him crashed into the English Channel.

What happens if Mexico doesn't stem the migrant flow?

The US would deem Mexico a "safe third country" if immigration is not curbed by mid-July. What does it mean?

Two beluga whales land safely in Iceland on latest leg of re-homing trip

Two beluga whales have arrived safely in Iceland on the latest leg of their re-homing journey. Little Grey and Little White started their trip in Changfeng Ocean World in Shanghai.

