 

MH17 charges | Ex-Trump aide deflects questions: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-06-20 07:02

Russians, Ukrainian charged over MH17

Three Russians and a Ukrainian have been charged over the downing of flight MH17, which killed all 298 people aboard over eastern Ukraine five years ago.

Ex-Trump aide Hicks deflects questions on Capitol Hill

Hope Hicks, formerly one of US President Donald Trump's closest aides, repeatedly refused to answer questions on Wednesday in an interview with US congressional investigators, with a squad of lawyers at her side carefully orchestrating her responses.

Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over Emiliano Sala death

Detectives investigating the death of footballer Emiliano Sala have arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act. Sala, 28, had just signed for Cardiff City when a plane carrying him crashed into the English Channel.

What happens if Mexico doesn't stem the migrant flow?

The US would deem Mexico a "safe third country" if immigration is not curbed by mid-July. What does it mean?

Two beluga whales land safely in Iceland on latest leg of re-homing trip

Two beluga whales have arrived safely in Iceland on the latest leg of their re-homing journey. Little Grey and Little White started their trip in Changfeng Ocean World in Shanghai.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    us  |  russia  |  mexico  |  marine life
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Van Gogh's rusty gun used to kill himself has a new buyer

2019-06-20 06:28

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: It's happy humpday for one lucky player 2019-06-19 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 