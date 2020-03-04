 

Michael Bloomberg drops out of race to be US president

2020-03-04 17:35
Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Christian Cultural Center on November 17, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has ended his presidential campaign and endorsed Joe Biden after spending millions of dollars of his own funds on his presidential run.

The former mayor of New York suspended his Democratic primary race after failing to win any of the 14 states on offer on Super Tuesday, which is the most important day in the Democratic primary season.

"Three months ago, I entered the race to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I'm leaving for the same reason," he said in a tweet on Wednesday. 

"Defeating Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. It's clear that is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden," Bloomberg noted.

He said he was "immensely proud" of his campaign and grateful to the American people who voted for him.


More to follow.

