Military build-up in the Gulf | Hunt, Johnson clash: WATCH the top world news videos

US eyes military coalition in the Gulf

The United States hopes to enlist allies over the next two weeks or so in a military coalition to safeguard strategic waters off Iran and Yemen, where Washington blames Iran and Iran-aligned fighters for attacks, according to the top US general.

Hunt and Johnson clash over handling of UK ambassador's leaked emails

Must courtesy: Britain's Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate. Tory leadership rivals Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt go head-to-head on a TV debate hosted by Julie Etchingham.

Tough questions for 'Obamacare' backers

46 people rushed to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Winnipeg emergency officials say 46 people have been taken to hospital due to a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a hotel. Emergency workers say 52 people, including staff were evacuated from the hotel.

A hundred years of spy gadgets

GCHQ is 100 years old - here are some of their previously unseen gadgets, including "secret dust".

