Million-dollar mistake: Woman becomes millionaire for 10 minutes after mix-up

Boston – For a few minutes, a Boston woman says she was a millionaire.

Ellen Fleming says she received a voicemail from a TD Ameritrade financial consultant on Wednesday afternoon that a deposit had been made into her account.

The 26-year-old opened the company's app on her cellphone and was surprised to find $1.1m instead of the $50 that she had left a few months ago.

Fleming tells The Boston Globe that she immediately thought about quitting her job and paying her student loans. Instead, she called the consultant back and informed them of the mix-up.

Fleming says the money was meant for a woman with the same name who lives in Florida.

She jokes that in her obituary she would like to be referred to as a "one-time millionaire".

A bank account that I had $50 in had over $1 million dollars deposited into it. A banker made a HUGE mistake and confused me with another Ellen Fleming. I was rich for 10 mins & I can tell you, life was in fact better. I'm now humbled from loosing all my money. pic.twitter.com/skwlbUodTY — Ellen Fleming (@EllenFlem) July 18, 2018

My dad has been extremely supportive during my financial downfall and time of need. Very blessed. pic.twitter.com/tv1c71GGtP — Ellen Fleming (@EllenFlem) July 19, 2018