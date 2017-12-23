 

Miss America leadership resigns in email shaming scandal

2017-12-23 22:24
In this 2013 file photo, Miss New York Mallory Hytes Hagan reacts as she is crowned Miss America 2013 in Las Vegas. (Isaac Brekken, AP)

In this 2013 file photo, Miss New York Mallory Hytes Hagan reacts as she is crowned Miss America 2013 in Las Vegas. (Isaac Brekken, AP)

New Jersey — The top leadership of the Miss America Organisation has resigned, sweeping out officials implicated in an email scandal that targeted past pageant winners for abuse based on their appearance, intellect and sex lives.

CEO Sam Haskell resigned from the Atlantic City, New Jersey-based organisation on Saturday, a day after he was suspended by the board.

Also on Saturday, president Josh Randle and chairperson Lynn Weidner resigned.

The organisation announced the resignations a day after dozens of former Miss Americas signed a petition calling on the group's leadership to step down.

The emails were leaked to the Huffington Post, which first reported on them on Thursday. Haskell said he made "a mistake of words."

Haskell's resignation is effective immediately, while Randle and Weidner will remain for a few weeks to help with a leadership transition.

Pope orders probe into finances of top Honduran adviser

2017-12-23 22:07

