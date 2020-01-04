 

Missiles hit Green Zone and Iraq base housing US troops: security sources

2020-01-04 19:56
A member of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary network stands on a US flag during a symbolic funeral procession for the network's deputy Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in the southern city of Basra, on January 4, 2020.

A member of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary network stands on a US flag during a symbolic funeral procession for the network's deputy Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in the southern city of Basra, on January 4, 2020. (Hussein FALEH / AFP)

Two rockets Saturday hit Iraq's Al-Balad air base, where US troops are stationed, while two mortars hit Baghdad's Green Zone, a high-security enclave housing the US embassy, security sources said.

Sirens immediately rang out at the American compound in Baghdad hosting both diplomats and troops, sources there told AFP.

The Al-Balad base, north of Baghdad, was hit by Katyusha rockets, security sources said.

The US has feared a backlash against its mission and bases where its troops are deployed across Iraq following the precision drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on Friday.

