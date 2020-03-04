 

Modi to hand over social media accounts for Women's Day

2020-03-04 13:37

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accused of publicity stunt after the Hindu nationalist leader announced he will hand over his social media accounts to "inspiring" women on International Women's Day on Sunday.

"This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions," Modi, who has a combined following of 130 million on major social media platforms, wrote on Twitter.

"Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women. Share such stories using #SheInspiresUS?" The hashtag trended briefly after the 69-year-old leader, who has more than 55 million Twitter followers, posted it on the micro-blogging site.

Activists and feminists said the move was a "distraction" from the recent deadly violence in the capital, New Delhi.

At least 47 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in religious violence last week. The police, controlled by the government of Prime Minister Modi rather than the state government in Delhi, has been criticised for doing little to prevent the violence and many times accused of siding with the Hindu mob.

