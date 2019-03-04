Mom found dead next to her baby after telling family she wasn’t feeling well

A mother was found dead - two days after she'd gone missing - next to her five-month-old baby, who was dehydrated but alive.

Courtney Newlands (19), from Glasgow in Scotland, was found lying on a couch with her son, Declan, beside her in his cot.

Courtney's mother, Lorraine (43), and sister, also Lorraine (23), alerted the police that something was wrong after they hadn't heard from the teenager, Daily Mail reported. They usually spoke every day and Courtney regularly posted updates of her little one on Facebook.

It's thought she may have suffered complications due to type 1 diabetes, which she was diagnosed with when she was just four, Metro reports. It's suspected that she died between 19 and 20 February.

Declan was rushed to hospital and treated for dehydration. He's now being cared for by Courtney's sister.

Her mother, who lives in Pollok, Scotland, told Daily Mail that although the family are heartbroken they're happy that Declan is alive.

"If it had been one more day, would Declan be here?" Lorraine said. "He was crying the other day and I played a video of Courtney and he just stared at the phone. He stopped crying straight away.

"We're going to keep playing them because it'll make him feel as if she’s still there."

Lorraine said Courtney loved being a mother and put all her energy into taking care of her firstborn.

The teenager recently moved into her first flat with her boyfriend, also Declan. However, according to The Sun, the young couple had had a falling out a week before and Declan moved out.

"The last time I spoke to her was on the Tuesday night, online," Lorraine said. "She said she was feeling a [little ill]. She had a cold. I said to her to phone the diabetes nurse and she sent me pictures of Declan and that was it."

The family emailed Courtney and sent her numerous texts but received no word from her.

"It wasn't like her. She hadn't been on Facebook and she was on every day posting pictures of the baby," Lorraine said.

"I just had this terrible feeling. I said to my daughter, phone the police and she told me she was already at the flat and there was no answer and she couldn't hear the baby.

Lorraine insisted the police be called because she says in that moment she knew "there was obviously something wrong".

Courtney was found lying on a couch with a cover over her, with Lucozade and insulin next to her.

"The police were really good, they changed Declan's nappy and gave him some milk."

A post mortem failed to shed light on the cause of Courtney's death. The family are now waiting for the results of more detailed tests.

