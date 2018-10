What To Read Next

A woman was filmed falling off a balcony from a high-rise building while taking a selfie.

Sandra Manuela Da Costa Macedo, 44, from Portugal, who’d moved to Panama to work as a teacher, was taking a selfie while sitting on a 27th floor balcony railing of the Luxor Tower in Panama City on Friday October, 12 when she plunged backwards.

Construction workers working close to the tower filmed the horrific moment Sandra fell.

According to witnesses the mom-of-two was still holding her selfie stick while falling, Metro News reports.

Portuguese police told media they believe the woman lost her balance as a result of a strong gust of wind.

Erick Alzate, who lives in the same tower block, said the accident was heartbreaking, Mirror News reports.

“I live here in the tower where she fell,” Erick said. “She’d been taking selfies for a couple of minutes and construction workers on a block opposite were shouting to her to be careful.

“She decided to sit on the railing for the last selfie and that’s when she went over the edge.”

Sandra’s close friends have taken to social media to pay their condolences to her family.

“Rest in peace,” said one person. “Such a stupid way to die,” said another. “Such a tragedy that such a beautiful lady like you loses their life this way. My sincere condolences for your loved ones,” another added.

