 

Monsoon rains in Pakistan kill at least 17 people

2019-08-12 21:25
iStock

Monsoon rains have inundated much of Pakistan, leaving large parts of the southern city of Karachi under water and causing at least 17 deaths, officials said.

Rescue official Anwar Kazmi said seven people died from electrocution and three people died after a roof collapsed in Karachi city of 20 million people.

The death toll was expected to rise as roads and streets were still flooded in some parts of the city, making it impossible for rescuers to reach the victims, Kazmi added.

The downpour and flooding began overnight, with authorities reporting more than 180mm of rain in the port city.

The military was assisting the civil administration in pumping the water out of the inundated streets, an army spokesperson said. 

According to the Met Office, Karachi is expected to receive intermittent rain during the next 24 hours.

Police officer Idrees Khosa said five people died in a flash flood and another two were electrocuted in Punjab province, which also saw heavy rains.

Pakistan struggles to cope with the yearly monsoon, which runs from July to September and causes flooding across South Asia.

pakistan
