 

Morales takes asylum in Mexico | Trump impeachment enters new phase: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-11-12 07:17

Bolivia's Evo Morales takes asylum in Mexico

Mexico has granted asylum to Bolivia's former president, Evo Morales, Mexico's top diplomat said on Monday night.

Trump fumes over impeachment as public hearings loom

US President Donald Trump seethed on Monday as Democrats in the US House of Representatives prepared to enter a crucial new phase - the first public hearings - in their impeachment inquiry.

West Virginia home explodes, 2 injured

Officials say a home in West Virginia exploded, causing non-life threatening injuries to two people.

Protesters gather at University of Hong Kong

Pro-democracy protesters gather at the University of Hong Kong and create barricades, a day after demonstrators triggered a city-wide day of action aimed at paralysing the international financial hub.

Sky glitters as lanterns released at Thai festival

People release lanterns into the sky in northern Thailand for the annual Loy Krathong festival.

UK's Farage withdraws Brexit threat to PM Johnson

2019-11-11 22:01

WATCH LIVE | Follow Springbok trophy tour through streets of Cape Town
