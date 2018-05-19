 

More than 100 killed in Cuba airliner crash

2018-05-19 06:56
Firefighters work at the site of the accident after a Cubana de Aviacion aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport.

Firefighters work at the site of the accident after a Cubana de Aviacion aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Havana - A Cuban state airways plane with 110 passengers and crew on board crashed shortly after taking off from Havana on Friday, killing all but three people on board in a mass of twisted and smoldering fuselage.

Cuban state media reported that three women had been pulled alive from the mangled wreckage and were in critical condition in hospital.

They were the only known survivors from the nearly 40-year-old Boeing 737, operated by Cubana de Aviacion. It crashed into a field close to a wooded area near Jose Marti airport, sending a thick column of acrid smoke into the air.

The 110 people aboard included six Mexican crew, said the Mexico-based company that leased the plane, Global Air, also known as Aerolineas Damojh.

Two victims were Argentine, the country's foreign ministry said. Most of the others were Cuban, according to state media.

The plane - carrying 104 passengers - was almost completely destroyed in the crash and subsequent fire. Firefighters raced to the scene along with a fleet of ambulances to put out the blaze, as emergency personnel combed through the wreckage.

What appeared to be one of the wings of the plane was wedged among scorched tree trunks, but the main fuselage was almost entirely destroyed.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who visited the scene, said an investigation has been opened into the disaster, and that its findings would be made public as soon as possible. A press conference was scheduled for 19:00 GMT on Saturday.

The 58-year-old president, who succeeded Raul Castro as the communist island's leader only last month, appeared aghast as he surveyed the recovery efforts, wearing a short-sleeved green shirt and surrounded by officials.

He said an investigation into the cause of the accident was underway.

Cuba declared two days of national mourning.

Raul Castro sent condolences to families of the victims of the "catastrophic accident," a statement read, as Russian President Vladimir Putin and a string of Latin American leaders also expressed sympathy.

'The explosion shook everything'

Airport sources said the plane took off at 12:08 pm (16:08 GMT) heading for the eastern city of Holguin, 670 kilometers away.

From the supermarket where he works near the airport, Jose Luis, 49, said he could see the plane taking off before it banked and plunged to the ground.

"I saw it taking off. All of a sudden, it made a turn, and went down. We were all amazed," he said.

Yasniel Diaz, a 21-year-old musician, said the pilot appeared to attempt an emergency landing, but crashed instead.

"The explosion shook everything," he said.

"I started running, I was so afraid."

Images from Cuban television showed rescue workers at the scene removing what appeared to be a survivor on a stretcher as rain began to fall.

Anguished relatives 

Global Air said the plane was flying with a crew of six Mexicans -- the pilot, co-pilot, three flight attendants and a maintenance technician.

In Mexico City, anguished relatives and colleagues of the crew gathered outside the company's offices demanding information -- some of them hugging and crying.

"I was friends with the captain, with the co-pilot, with the head flight attendant," said a former Global Air employee, 44-year-old Ana Marlene Covarrubias.

"When I heard the news on the phone, I thought it was one of those jokes people play," she told AFP.

Mexico said it had sent two civil aviation specialists to help in the investigation.

The Mexican communications and transportation ministry said the plane was built in 1979. Global Air had the necessary permits to lease it, and had passed inspections in November last year, it said.

The company, formed in 1990, had a fleet of three planes, all Boeing 737s.

Prior to Friday's crash, Cuba's most recent air accident occurred in April 2017, when eight military personnel died when a Russian-made AN-26 transport aircraft went down in western Cuba.

The country's last major airline disaster was in November 2010 when a Cuban Aerocaribbean jet crashed on a flight from Santiago de Cuba to Havana, killing all 68 people on board, including 28 foreigners.

Read more on:    cuba  |  aviation accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pope accuses Chile bishops of destroying sex abuse evidence

2018-05-18 23:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SA's cash-in-transit heist epidemic explained
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, May 18 2018-05-18 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 