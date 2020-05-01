 

More than 50 journalists die from coronavirus since March 1, says NGO

2020-05-01 18:33
(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Dozens of journalists have died worldwide from the novel coronavirus in the past two months, a press freedom organisation said Friday, lamenting that media workers often lack proper protection for covering the pandemic.

Ahead of World Press Freedom Day on Sunday, the Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) warned that many journalists were putting themselves in harm's way to report on the global crisis, with many falling ill from COVID-19 themselves in the process.

Since March 1, the PEC said it had recorded the deaths of 55 media workers across 23 countries from the virus, although it stressed that it remained unclear if all of them had become infected on the job.

"Journalists are at great risk in this health crisis because they must continue to inform, by going to hospitals, interviewing doctors, nurses, political leaders, specialists, scientists, patients," PEC said in a statement.

READ | Terry Bell: The saddest Workers' Day ever

It said that in a range of countries "indispensable protective measures" like physical distancing, quarantines and mask wearing had not been applied, especially early on in the outbreak.

Cases

Ecuador was the hardest-hit country, with at least nine journalists who had succumbed to the virus, followed by the United States, with eight, Brazil with four, and Britain and Spain with three each, it said.

The organisation also echoed warnings from the United Nations that the pandemic, which has killed more than 230 000 people out of more than 3.2 million infected worldwide, is being used in some countries as an excuse to crack down on the media.

"Censorship, internet shutdowns, arbitrary detentions of journalists, physical and verbal attacks and emergency laws that restrict press freedom have occurred in recent weeks," the PEC said.

It added that this was particularly worrying at a time when access to reliable public information was more vital than ever.

"Transparency is paramount and can be life-saving in a health crisis," it said.

Read more on:    coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE | Coronavirus: latest news on the Covid-19 virus pandemic

2020-03-12 11:27

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Timelapse: Capetonians flock to Sea Point promenade to exercise as lockdown Level 4 starts
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Khayelitsha 16:18 PM
Road name: Spine Road Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 14:19 PM
Road name: TAXI SERVICES

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-04-30 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 