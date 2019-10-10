 

More than 60 000 displaced by Turkey assault on Syria: monitor

2019-10-10 19:47
Pro-Turkish Syrian fighters gather near the town of Azaz in Syria's northern Aleppo province as they prepare to take part in an offensive against Kurdish-controlled areas in northeastern Syria. (AFP)

Pro-Turkish Syrian fighters gather near the town of Azaz in Syria's northern Aleppo province as they prepare to take part in an offensive against Kurdish-controlled areas in northeastern Syria. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Turkey's military offensive on northeastern Syria has displaced more than 60 000 people in less than a day, a war monitor said on Thursday.

"Since Wednesday, more than 60 000 people fled border areas," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, adding that most of the displaced travelled east towards the city of Hasakeh.

Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based monitor, said the biggest displacement was from the border areas of Ras al-Ain, Tal Abyad and Derbasiyeh.

The Turkish military, supported by Syrian proxies, launched an offensive against Kurdish-controlled areas in northeastern Syria on Wednesday, despite widespread international warnings.

After an initial phase of air strikes and artillery fire, troops moved across the border and attacked some of the key towns in the area.

Ankara aims to create a buffer about 30km deep in Syria territory in which to send back some of the 3.6 million Syrians who found refuge on Turkish soil since the start of the war in Syria in 2011.

Humanitarian organisations warned that this latest episode in the deadly eight-year-old conflict could once again have disastrous consequences on civilian populations.

Impending humanitarian disaster 

"An estimated 450 000 people live within 5km of the Syria-Turkey border and are at risk if all sides do not exercise maximum restraint and prioritise the protection of civilians," a joint statement said.

The text signed by 14 humanitarian organisations warned that large numbers of civilians could soon be cut off from the vital aid they had been receiving.

"The life-saving humanitarian response will be threatened if instability forces aid agencies to suspend or relocate their programming and staff, as is already happening," said the statement.

Among the organisations that signed the appeal were several of the largest aid providers in the area, including the Norwegian Refugee Council and Mercy Corps.

In a separate statement, the Save The Children charity warned of "an impending humanitarian disaster".

It emphasised the risks facing the children among the latest wave of displacement, which includes thousands of people who had already been uprooted multiple times since the start of the war.

"With winter around the corner, they will face additional challenges as they search for shelter," Save The Children said.

Turkish forces are expected to move deeper into Syria, and the International Rescue Committee warned Wednesday that the operation could displace up to 300 000 people.

Read more on:    turkey  |  syria
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump leaves Washington troubles for the campaign trail

2019-10-10 18:22

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Great Snakes! Pet mamba around man's neck causes stir at KZN scrapyard
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two players win jackpot 2019-10-09 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 