SCROLL: A blow-by-blow account of the New Zealand mosque shootings Have a look at this blog on how the tragic events unfolded after news broke of deadly attacks on two mosques in New Zealand.

New Zealand mosque attacks: What we know

Christchurch was struck by two deadly attacks with 49 people killed and another 20 seriously injured after gun assaults on mosques.

New Zealand mosques' attack suspect praised Trump in manifesto

The Australian-born suspect who shot dead dozens of Muslims published a manifesto citing US President Donald Trump and Anders Breivik, the Norwegian white supremacist who murdered 77 people in Norway in 2011.

Four in custody following NZ mosque shooting - police

New Zealand police commissioner Mike Bush says four people are in custody after the "unprecedented" slaughter of Muslim worshipers.

Bangladesh cricket team 'minutes' from being caught up in massacre

Bangladesh's Test cricketers were just a few minutes from being caught up in Friday's massacre in New Zealand when they arrived at a Christchurch mosque as shooting began.In a chilling account, Khaled Mashud described how most of the Bangladeshi team drove up to the Masjid al Noor in a bus just as the attack got underway.

Sonny Bill in tearful mosque attack tribute

Tearful star Sonny Bill Williams said he hoped the victims of the Christchurch mosque massacre were in "paradise" in an emotional video tribute on Friday.

The devout Muslim, wearing a skull cap, wiped away tears several times in the brief footage which he filmed sitting in a car.

