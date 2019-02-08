 

Mom jumps off 100-metre bridge with son, 10, in her arms

2019-02-08 11:59

Nkosazana Ngwadla

(Getty Images)

A 32-year-old woman and her son died after jumping off a 100-metre bridge with her 10-year-old son in her arms. 

The incident took place on the La Variante Bridge in the community of Ibague in the central-western Colombian area of Tolima, the Mirror reports. 

After being hounded by debt collectors and ultimately being evicted from her home, Jessy Paola Moreno Cruz, who was a single mother to May Ceballos, held him tightly on the edge of the bridge while threatening to jump as the emergency services begged with her not to.

According to the Daily Mail, the young boy gripped onto the side of the bridge and begged his mother not to leap seconds before he was tragically killed in the murder-suicide.

"Emergency responders and community members were captured on the video Daily Mail has chosen not to publish pleading with the depressed mother not to leap, but their efforts were unsuccessful," reports the Daily Mail. 

"They begged her not to do it and tried to convince her to stop but sadly she took the fatal decision," one firefighter said.

While the mayor told journalists at the scene, "The incident has a lot to do with the terrible situation we are facing in Ibague and all over Colombia."

Sources: Daily Mail, Mirror

Read more on:    crime
