Mother posts tragic message on Facebook before plunging to her death with 2-year-old daughter

Tanja Ludwig and her daughter plunged to their death. (PHOTO: Getty/Gallo Images)

A mother who plunged to her death holding her 2-year-old daughter wrote a chilling final Facebook post before the suspected murder-suicide.

The bodies of German national Tanja Ludwig (33) and her daughter Tilly were found at the base of a cliff below a tourist hotspot in Wollongong, south of Sydney in Australia on Tuesday, Daily Mail reports.

"It's OK to not be OK. We all need support sometimes," she wrote in one of her final Facebook posts.

She then shared a list of mental health help services and crisis lines that offer support and counselling, Mirror UK reports.

Tanja and her partner had recently separated and was living with her daughter in a flat in Wollongong suburb in Australia.

The 33-year-old was originally from Germany but had been living in Australia for several years.

"Think about the person closest to you, and you found them at the bottom of a cliff…it's beyond horrible," a relative of Tanja's estranged partner told the media.

He had gone to the scene of the tragedy moments after the pair died.

Tanja's neighbour, Athena Kinnas, said she couldn't believe the young woman was gone.

"She was a friendly lady, very nice person. I feel shaken," she said.

"When I heard the news last night, I said to my husband 'poor thing, who did that to her' and then this morning I found out…"

"I'm gonna miss her," she added.

According to Athena, there had been no warning signs that she had been struggling in the days leading up to her death.

"She was a nice person. Each time I talk to her, she was happy."

Bushwalk the Gong founder Jenae Johnson said she was friendly with Tanja and the two had walked through the bushland at Mount Keira in Wollongong where she plunged to her death, news.com.au reports.

According to Jenae, Tanja loved the bush.

"It was her favourite place," she said.

"She attended many of the meditation events we held in the rainforest under Robertson Lookout.

"She just loved this place and was always so thankful for the experience of being in nature, meditating and staring up into the tree canopy.

"She was thankful that she could come to this place to feel so relaxed and restored."

Tanja's 2-year-old daughter, Tilly, was just 10 days shy of her third birthday when she died.

