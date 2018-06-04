 

Mrs Trump set to make appearance after 24 days out of sight

2018-06-04 22:05
First Lady Melania Trump. (Andrew Harnik, AP)

Melania Trump is scheduled to appear at her first official engagement since dropping out of sight 24 days ago.

The first lady was joining the president at a White House reception on Monday evening for Gold Star families. Such families have loved ones who were killed during military service.

It will be Mrs Trump's first official engagement in weeks, though the event is private and closed to news media coverage.

The first lady last appeared in public on May 10 when she and the president welcomed home three Americans who had been released from captivity in North Korea.

The White House announced on May 14 that she had been hospitalised to treat a kidney condition described as benign.

She has stayed out of public view since returning home on May 19.

First Trump-Kim meeting scheduled for June 12

2018-06-04 21:39

IN-DEPTH: The family left heartbroken by the killing of their four big cats
Lotto results for Saturday, June 2 2018-06-02 21:00
