 

Mudslide kills 5 Indian paramilitary soldiers in northeast

2018-06-30 09:11

Five Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed and another six injured as huge boulders rolled down on their bus following a mudslide triggered by monsoon rains in India's remote northeast, police said on Saturday.

The bus was carrying 20 soldiers on a narrow mountainous stretch to their nearby camp on Friday after a training exercise in Lower Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh state, said police officer S Singpho.

A helicopter evacuated the injured to a nearby hospital, he said. The region is nearly 600km north of Gauhati, the capital of Assam state.

This is the second mudslide-related accident in the state within five days. On June 24, five workers were buried alive when a wall of a building under construction collapsed on them.

Mudslides are common in the June-September monsoon season in India.

