 

Mueller testimony | Iran tanker: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-07-22 06:22
Robert Mueller.

Robert Mueller. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Top Democrat hopes Mueller testimony will bring report 'to life'

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said he hoped that Robert Mueller's testimony this week will bring his 400-plus page report on alleged Russian election interference, and the president's attempts to quash that investigation "to life".

WATCH | Redacted Mueller report out 'within a week'

WATCH | Mueller: Russia probe did not exonerate Trump

Iran releases video of seized oil tanker

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard on Sunday released video showing the deck of Stena Impero, a British-flagged tanker it seized on Friday in the Strait of Hormuz.

Ukraine hands president parliamentary win

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's party took a commanding lead in Sunday's snap parliamentary election, consolidating the power of the novice politician whose stunning rise has upended traditional politics in the war-scarred nation.

Mexico says Pompeo recognises migration progress

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Mexico's Foreign Minister ahead of a Monday deadline on a deal that removed tariff threats on Mexican exports in exchange for Mexico's cutting the number of Central American migrants heading to the US border.

ISRO's second launch attempt for Chandrayaan-2 at 14:43

The 20-hour launch countdown for Chandrayaan-2 began on Sunday evening at 18:43, tweeted space agency ISRO. Chandrayaan-2, India's ambitious Rs. 1 000-crore ($145m) moon mission, is set to be launched at 14:43.

india  |  us  |  ukraine
RAW VIDEO | Detainees gather on roof, throw objects in juvenile prison riot

2019-07-22 05:45

