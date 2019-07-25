Mueller vs Trump | US asylum: WATCH the top world news videos for today

EXPLAINER: Report does not exonerate Trump, says Mueller

Robert Mueller emphasised he did not exonerate Donald Trump of obstruction of justice, but his long-awaited congressional testimony did little to add momentum to any Democratic impeachment ambitions.

Federal judge considers US asylum restrictions

After a Trump-appointed federal judge in DC upheld new restrictions on asylum seekers, an Obama-appointed federal judge in San Francisco could issue the opposite decision in a similar lawsuit.

New British prime minister faces Brexit conundrum

Boris Johnson took over as Britain's prime minister on Wednesday, vowing to break the impasse that defeated his predecessor by leading the country out of the EU. However, his first day as prime minister was marked by protests, too.

North Korea fires suspected missiles into ocean

North Korea fired at least two projectiles early on Thursday from an area near Wonsan, on North Korea's eastern coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Anti-submarine aquatic drone on display in Sydney

Deputy NSW Premier John Barilaro and Ocius Technology chair Mark Bethwaite spoke to media about the PACIFIC 2019 International Maritime Expo and the high-tech unmanned aquatic drone which will be on display there.

