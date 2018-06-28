 

5 dead in shooting at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis - report

2018-06-28 21:32

AP and AFP

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Annapolis - Five people have been killed in a shooting at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, the capital of Maryland, according to reports.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, says a reporter told them of the shooting on Thursday afternoon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is responding to reports of the shooting.

Marc Limansky, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department, says officers are searching the building in Annapolis where the shooting was reported. He says the situation is "active and ongoing."

Meanwhile, AFP reported that the shooting was fatal, with AP putting the figure at 5.

Earlier, the local ABC7 news reported "multiple fatalities" quoting police.

"ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis," ATF said on Twitter.

The suspect is in custody, a sheriff has confirmed, tweeted Thomas Bradley, who is a freelance news photojournalist for Fox News.

The motive is not known.

Read more on:    us  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Putin-Trump summit set for July 16 in Helsinki

2018-06-28 20:55

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Malema and Lekota in heated argument at land hearing
 

Keeping snakes 101

Some of us are dog people, others cat people and then there are those who like reptiles. But before you go out and get yourself a cold-blooded pet these are the things you must know.

 

Paws

Canine competitors take to the waves in the World Dog Surfing Championships
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Zsa Zsa takes home the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog title!
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Milnerton 21:00 PM
Road name: Marine Drive

Dunoon 18:46 PM
Road name: Malibongwe Drive

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday June 27 2018-06-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 