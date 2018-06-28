5 dead in shooting at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis - report

Annapolis - Five people have been killed in a shooting at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, the capital of Maryland, according to reports.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, says a reporter told them of the shooting on Thursday afternoon.



The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is responding to reports of the shooting.



Marc Limansky, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department, says officers are searching the building in Annapolis where the shooting was reported. He says the situation is "active and ongoing."

Meanwhile, AFP reported that the shooting was fatal, with AP putting the figure at 5.

Earlier, the local ABC7 news reported "multiple fatalities" quoting police.

"ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis," ATF said on Twitter.

The suspect is in custody, a sheriff has confirmed, tweeted Thomas Bradley, who is a freelance news photojournalist for Fox News.

The motive is not known.