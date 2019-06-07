Mum raised wrong child for 23 years after botched DNA test

A Chinese mother thought she had been reunited with her kidnapped son, only to discover she'd been given someone else's tot when the kidnapper turned up at her home 23 years later.

The blunder was revealed in January last year when Zhu Xiaojuan's biological son and the woman who had kidnapped him showed up on her doorstep, leading to the realisation that she'd been raising someone else's child all along.

The 54-year-old has since taken her case to the Chongqing Yuzhong people's court in south-western China demanding about R6m in damages from the Henan high people's court.

But the Henan high court in Central China is reportedly only willing to offer the aggrieved mother about R262 000 in compensation.

Zhu's claim includes around R2m for mental suffering.

This follows revelations last year that the court botched a DNA test in 1995, three years after Zhu reported her 15-month-old son kidnapped from her Chongqing home by her then-nanny, He Xiaoping.

Authorities in Henan found an abducted boy fitting the physical description of Zhu's son and a high court DNA examination falsely confirmed their biological match, according to reports.

But in January 2018 her former nanny (now 48) arrived to return her kidnapped son, whom she had raised as her own and named Liu Jinxin.

The child raised by Zhu was in fact a youngster found during a child trafficking case whom authorities believed was Zhu's son as a result of a botched DNA test.

The kidnapping case was reopened – and DNA tests redone – leading to the discovery of Henan high court's grave mistake, according to local media.

"Because of the false report, I stopped looking for my own son and raised a stranger's boy," says Zhu, who divorced her husband in 2008.

"And he also missed the chance to be reunited with his own biological parents."

(Asia Wire, magazinefeatures.co.za)

The Henan high people's court has since apologised to Zhu but isn't willing to offer the compensation she demanded.

It has expressed a desire to reach an amicable conclusion, with the case expected to drag on due to the lack of legal precedent in the country.

The nanny, who was just 22 at the time, is under house arrest but it's unclear whether she has been formally charged with any crimes.

The nanny revealed that before kidnapping the boy, she'd given birth to two sons, both of whom had died before their first birthday.

When she finally got married and had a child of her own, she thought about returning Zhu's son but decided against it because she was afraid of going to jail.

Both Zhu and the Henan high people's court are still filing court documents. A date for their hearing has yet to be set.

Source: Magazine Features