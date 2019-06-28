 

Murdered hiker lawyers list 'failures' of Morocco state

2019-06-28 09:07
Morocco (iStock)

Morocco (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Lawyers for the family of a Danish hiker murdered last year in Morocco said on Thursday that authorities had failed to monitor the activities of some suspects before the killing.

Danish student Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, and 28-year-old Norwegian Maren Ueland had their throats slit while camping in an isolated area of the High Atlas mountains in December.

Twenty-four defendants on trial in Sale, near the capital Rabat, are facing charges including promoting terrorism, forming a terrorist cell and premeditated murder.

The three main suspects, members of a jihadist cell accused of killing the women, admitted to the murders during a hearing in May, saying they were carried out in the name of the Islamic State (ISIS) group.

At Thursday's hearing, lawyers acting for Louisa's family said the brutal killings could have been spared had authorities heeded information concerning the behaviour of ringleader, street vendor Abdessamad Ejjoud.

The suspect who had been convicted for trying to join ISIS in Syria was released early from prison in 2015 and went on to meet former prison mates and other individuals without any checks from authorities, attorney Khaled El Fataoui said.

He alleged police had been informed of their activities but failed to act.

Lawyer Houssine Raji added the suspects met in Koranic schools run by cleric Mohamed al-Maghraoui, which had been shut in 2010 under a court decision but ordered reopened in 2012 by the justice minister.

The lawyers demanded that Maghraoui and the then justice minister Mustapha Ramid be summoned for questioning, a request rejected by the court.

Ejjoud confessed at a previous heading to beheading one of the women, while co-defendant Younes Ouaziyad said he killed the other and a third man on trial, Rachid Afatti, said he videotaped the killings.

In theory, the killers could face the death penalty, but Morocco has had a de facto freeze on executions since 1993.

Investigators said the "cell" was inspired by ISIS ideology, but Morocco's anti-terror chief insisted the accused had no contact with the jihadist group in conflict zones.

IS has never claimed responsibility for the murders.

Read more on:    isis  |  morocco  |  north africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

G20 | Democrats visit migrant centres: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-06-28 05:47

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Double delight in tonight's draw! 2019-06-27 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 