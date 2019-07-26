MUST WATCH | What if we stormed Area 51? - Unveiled

The plan to raid Area 51 became a social media sensation in July with nearly three million people either going to or interested in the Facebook event.It's inspired thousands of memes and has even prompted a no-nonsense response from the US Air Force itself, who say the military stands ready to counter anyone who actually shows up to the siege.Suffice it to say, while the memes have proven popular, to actually storm a top-secret manned by one of the most aggressive and expensive military forces on the planet isn't the best idea.