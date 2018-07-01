 

Mystery deaths: 10 people found blindfolded, hanging from the roof

2018-07-01 21:49
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

New Delhi — Police in India's capital said they found 11 bodies in a home under mysterious circumstances on Sunday, including 10 that were blindfolded and hanging.

The victims were all from the same family and most had lived in the home where they were found in Burari village in the northern part of New Delhi, said police officer Vineet Kumar.

Police are investigating whether the victims — four men, three women and four girls — died by suicide or were killed, Kumar said, adding that no suicide note was found.

Kumar said police began their investigation after they received a call Sunday morning that some "members of a family have committed suicide."

No bullet marks, no sign of forced entry

There were no bullet marks on the bodies of the victims, and there was no sign of forced entry into the house, Kumar said. "We're yet to reach any conclusion whatsoever," he said.

Ten bodies, blindfolded by cotton and pieces of cloth, were found hanging from an iron grill used as a ventilator in the home's courtyard, while the body of a 70-year-old woman was lying on the floor of the house, said a police official who spoke on condition of anonymity, in line with department policy.

The family was living in the house for more than two decades, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported. It said the house belongs to a businessman who ran a plywood shop and dairy.

The newspaper said that at around 08:00 Sunday, a neighbour with whom the businessman used to go for morning walks went to see him and found the door of the house open and the 10 people, including the businessman, hanging. He raised an alarm and people called the police.

Arjun Thukral, a relative of the family who lives in the same neighborhood, said he ran to the victims' house as news of the deaths spread.

"I saw the bodies hanging, stools lying around, and my wife's aunt sprawled on the floor by the bed. I couldn't bear watching anymore," he said.

Thukral questioned whether the family had died by suicide.

"No father can kill his own son. ... How would a mother be able to kill her own children? I don't think they committed suicide. These are murders," he said.

A "tragic" incident

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who visited the scene, called the incident "tragic".

"Police are investigating. ... Let's wait for their investigation to be over," he said. In a video posted on Twitter by Kejriwal's ruling party, the neighbors are heard telling Kejriwal that the family was busy with wedding preparations.

A neighbor of the family said they couldn't have died by suicide, New Delhi Television reported. The neighbor said he spoke to one of the victims Saturday night and found no sign of any stress, the report said.

Indian TV channels broadcast interviews with neighbors who said the family did not have any discord among themselves.

Police official Rajesh Khurana told reporters that all angles were being investigated. "We can't rule out anything," he said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    india  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Newspaper says it received threats following shooting

2018-07-01 21:03

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Advocate Dali Mpofu defends Moyane at SARS inquiry
 

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!

A game of ‘peek-a-boo’ with man’s best friend is taking over the internet in the latest viral craze!

 

Paws

Animal lover leaves €1 million to dog that saved his life
Keeping snakes 101
Canine competitors take to the waves in the World Dog Surfing Championships
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Paarl 19:42 PM
Road name: N1

Hout Bay 08:48 AM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, June 30 2018-06-30 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 