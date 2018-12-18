Natural fawn killer: Judge sentences poacher to repeated 'Bambi' viewings in jail

Chicago
– A judge in the US state of Missouri has sentenced a prolific poacher to
repeat screenings of
Bambi, the Walt Disney classic weepy film
about a fawn whose mother is slain by a hunter.
David Berry Jr will be forced to
see the animated movie at least once a month during his year-long jail term,
the result of what law enforcement officials described as one of their
"largest-ever poaching investigations".
Berry and two family members were
arrested on charges of killing hundreds of deer over three years, according to
the Missouri Conservation Authority, which announced the sentence in a December
13 statement.
"The deer were trophy bucks
taken illegally, mostly at night, for their heads, leaving the bodies of the
deer to waste," said prosecutor Don Trotter of Lawrence County, Missouri.
Berry had already seen his
hunting privileges revoked for past wildlife infractions and was on probation.
Multi-year investigation
The Walt Disney Company bewitched
generations of children with its pioneering animated film, released in August
1942, about a wide-eyed young deer and his doting mom.
But the shocking image of young
Bambi curled up next to the doe after she is slain by hunters has become as
iconic as any scene in cinematic history, credited with opening up taboo
conversations about death and helping youngsters cope with bereavement.
Bambi often leads
lists of the saddest moments in cinema, and even moved Time magazine to include
the movie among its top 25 horror movies of all time, alongside Frankenstein, The Exorcist and Night of the
Living Dead.
Judge Robert George sent Berry to
jail for one year and ordered the film viewings to be conducted by the sheriff
of the Lawrence County Jail.
Fourteen people have been
ensnared in a multi-year investigation of illegal hunting spanning Missouri,
Kansas, Nebraska and Canada.