 

Neighbour arrested on murder charge in 101-year-old's death

2018-07-26 05:19
(iStock)

(iStock)

Police have arrested a neighbour in connection with the death of a 101-year-old Rochester, New York, woman.

The Democrat and Chronicle says 54-year-old Greg Jesner pleaded not guilty on Wednesday during his arraignment in Rochester City Court on a second-degree murder charge.

Police and firefighters found Marcia Morrison dead at her apartment on Tuesday. A senior transportation company had gone there for her weekly ride, but she did not answer.

According to court documents, Morrison was stabbed in the neck, throat and upper body. Rochester Police Chief Michael Ciminelli called it "an outrageous crime".

Jesner was initially detained after a separate incident.

The public defender representing him couldn't be reached for comment on the charge. Jesner was ordered held without bail in the Monroe County Jail.


us

