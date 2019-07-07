 

Nepal declines permission for Dalai Lama's birthday celebration

2019-07-07 20:59
Tibetan spiritual leader, The Dalai Lama. (Manjunath Kiran, AFP)

Tibetan spiritual leader, The Dalai Lama. (Manjunath Kiran, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Dalai Lama's birthday celebrations in Nepal were cancelled Sunday after the government refused permission for the event to go ahead, officials said, in another sign of the growing influence of China over its Himalayan neighbour.

Nepal is home to around 20 000 exiled Tibetans, but under pressure from Beijing the current communist government has taken an increasingly hardline stance on their activities.

"Permission was not issued because there might be a problem in peace and security," said Krishna Bahadur Katuwal, assistant chief district officer of Kathmandu.

"Nothing may happen, but we have to be cautious about chances of inappropriate activities or even self-immolations," he told AFP.

There was a heavier presence of security personnel on Saturday in areas with Tibetan communities - including near a monastery where a celebration of the Dalai Lama's 84th birthday had been planned.

"A lot of preparation was made but in the end we did not get permission. The government is becoming increasingly strict... what can we do," a member of the organising committee said.

He said that families instead marked the birthday of their spiritual leader privately at home.

Thousands of Tibetan refugees fled over the border into Nepal after the March 10, 1959 uprising against Chinese rule, which forced the Dalai Lama into exile.

Once a safe haven for Tibetans, increased police crackdowns have discouraged protests and activities by the community, with Nepal repeatedly saying it is committed to one-China policy.

In June, an American citizen of Tibetan origin was mistaken for a Tibetan official and denied entry into the country.

Three journalists from Nepal's national news agency were investigated in May for translating and circulating a wire report about the Dalai Lama's discharge from a hospital.

China is among the top development partners for impoverished Nepal, pumping in nearly $60m in the last fiscal year into hydroelectricity, roads and other infrastructure projects.

In May 2017, Kathmandu signed up to Beijing's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, a massive infrastructure drive that critics say is at the centre of the Asian giant's push to expand its global influence.

Read more on:    china  |  nepal
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Car caught in flash floods washed away within minutes

2019-07-07 17:10

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lucky day for two Daily Lotto players 16 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 