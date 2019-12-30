 

Worker dies in meat machine accident

2019-12-30 18:17
istock

istock (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Nepalese worker was killed on Monday after he fell into a meat-mincing machine in Malaysia's Malacca state, an official confirmed.

The Malacca fire department's Zulkhairani Ramli told AFP the 47-year-old man was working at a meat-processing factory near Masjid Tanah when the incident occurred.

"The victim was doing maintenance with three other workers when suddenly the machine was turned on," he said.

"The machine caught him at his waist. Because of his injuries, he died on the spot."

Zulkhairani said authorities took about 30 minutes to extricate the man's body from the machine and that officials were still investigating the matter.

Malaysia hosts nearly two million registered foreign workers, who flock to the Southeast Asian nation in search of better work prospects and higher pay than in their native countries.

State news agency Bernama reported that there are around 360 000 Nepalese workers in Malaysia, with most of them doing security, construction and hospitality jobs.

Last year the Kathmandu Post - citing data from Nepal's embassy in Malaysia - said some 322 Nepalese workers died in Malaysia 2018 through suicide, disease, accidents and other factors.

The Nepali Embassy in Malaysia could not be reached for immediate comment.

Read more on:    malaysia  |  nepal
NEXT ON NEWS24X

China's wildly ambitious future in space just got a big boost with the successful launch of its new heavy-lift rocket

2019-12-30 16:29

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | From a shocking kidnapping to KZN tornadoes, here are the videos that made headlines in 2019
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 10:36 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Kalk Bay 10:35 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
R200K for one Daily Lotto player 2019-12-29 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 