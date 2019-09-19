 

Netanyahu calls on Gantz to form a unity government

2019-09-19 13:44
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Amir Cohen, AFP, file)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Amir Cohen, AFP, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on his main challenger Benny Gantz on Thursday to form a unity government, a major development after deadlocked election results put his long tenure in office at risk.

Netanyahu, in a video message, said he preferred to form a right-wing coalition, but the results showed it was not possible.

READ | Israel elections: Netanyahu's rule threatened by deadlocked Israeli polls

The stark admission followed Israel's general election on Tuesday that has threatened Netanyahu's status as the country's longest-serving prime minister as he faces possible corruption charges in the weeks ahead.

"During the elections, I called for the establishment of a right-wing government," Netanyahu said in a video message.

"But unfortunately the election results show that this is not possible."

He went on to call on Gantz to form a "broad unity government today."

READ | Israel votes on Netanyahu's political survival

No response yet

Gantz had not yet responded publicly, but he has repeatedly called for a unity government.

Following Netanyahu's message, at a memorial for the anniversary of the death of ex-president Shimon Peres that both attended, the two men shook hands.

It is unclear, however, if Gantz, who has in the past spoken of not wanting to serve in a government with an indicted prime minister, would accept such a government with Netanyahu remaining as premier.

The ex-military chief, who has mounted his challenge to Netanyahu without any prior political experience, was due to speak to journalists at 13:30 (10:30 GMT).

Netanyahu was seeking to seize momentum by announcing his intention to form a unity government and head off attempts to oust him.

Blue and White, a centrist alliance, has in the past sought to appeal to members of Netanyahu's right-wing Likud to abandon him and form a unity government with it.

But there has so far been no signal that any Likud members would be willing to do that, and in his speech following the closure of Tuesday's polls Gantz made no such demand.

Official results have not been announced, but Israeli media have reported that Blue and White has 33 parliamentary seats and Likud 31 out of 120 with 97% of the votes counted.


Read more on:    benjamin netanyahu  |  israel
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Is Japan the new China? New Zealand PM's blunder

2019-09-19 11:55

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One lucky Wednesday winner 2019-09-18 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 