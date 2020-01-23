Netanyahu condemns 'tyrants of Tehran' in Holocaust speech

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged action against "the tyrants of Tehran" during a Holocaust memorial speech on Thursday, comparing what he considers the threat from Iran to that once posed by Nazi Germany.

"There will not be another Holocaust," Netanyahu told world leaders in Jerusalem, lamenting "that we have yet to see a unified and resolute stance against the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet, a regime that openly seeks to develop nuclear weapons and annihilate the one and only Jewish state."

"I call on all governments to join the vital effort of confronting Iran."