 

Netanyahu formally indicted in court on corruption charges

2020-01-28 17:01
Benjamin Netanyahu (Picture: AFP)

Benjamin Netanyahu (Picture: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been formally indicted in court on corruption charges after he withdrew his request for parliamentary immunity from prosecution.

Netanyahu was in Washington for meetings with US President Donald Trump ahead of the release of Trump's long-delayed Israel-Palestinian plan when Israel's attorney-general filed the charges in a Jerusalem court on Tuesday.

Earlier, Netanyahu said he was withdrawing his bid for parliamentary immunity from prosecution on corruption charges, paving the way for a trial to begin.

Israel's longest-serving prime minister issued a statement on Facebook on Tuesday, saying the immunity proceedings in parliament would have been a "circus" and he did not want to take part in a "dirty game".

More:

"I informed the Knesset speaker that I am withdrawing my immunity request," Netanyahu said.

Israel's parliament, the Knesset, had been set to convene to discuss the formation of a committee to debate the prime minister's request for immunity from prosecution on Tuesday.

The Knesset was widely expected to reject the request, which would have dealt Netanyahu a blow ahead of a parliamentary election scheduled for March 2 - the third national vote in less than a year. Netanyahu's Likud party was planning to boycott the session.

His retraction paves the way for legal proceedings against him to go forward. A trial could take months or years and the 70-year-old leader is under no legal obligation to resign.

Netanyahu was indicted in November on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust over allegations that he granted state favours worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israeli media barons in return for gifts and favourable coverage.

He denies any wrongdoing, saying he is the victim of a witch-hunt by the media and the political left aiming to remove a popular right-wing leader.

The prime minister's political opponents made his legal troubles a focus of their campaigns in the previous two elections last year.

'Netanyahu hates to be the loser'

The prime minister's chief rival Benny Gantz, who leads the Blue and White party, said in a statement: "Netanyahu is going to trial - we must go forward."

"Nobody could run a country and simultaneously manage three serious criminal charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust," he added.

Akiva Eldar, an Israeli columnist at Al-Monitor, said Netanyahu had no choice but to withdraw his immunity request as he lacked sufficient support in parliament.

"Netanyahu hates to be the loser. He wanted the immunity and he wasn’t able to get it. He stood no chance. He doesn’t have a majority in the Knesset to get the immunity," Eldar said.

The Knesset was still expected to assemble despite Netanyahu's withdrawal of his request to form the committee, which will also address former welfare minister Haim Katz's request for immunity from prosecution in his own corruption cases.

Ayman Odeh, leader of the Joint List of Arab parties in the Israeli parliament, said "the path to trial is paved and no diplomatic public relations stunt in the world" would prevent him from being brought to justice.

Netanyahu could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of bribery and a maximum three-year term for fraud and breach of trust.

Read more on:    benjamin netanyahu  |  israel
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US bombing of Afghanistan hits 10-year high

2020-01-28 17:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'She's innocent' - Kwahlelwa kidnapping accused's supporters gather outside court
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plumstead 17:32 PM
Road name: M5 Prince George Drive Southbound

Southbound
Mitchells Plain 17:30 PM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two lucky winners on Monday 2020-01-27 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 