 

Netanyahu rejects lawmaker's call to rule Israel by Jewish law

2019-06-03 20:07
Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu. (Debbie Hil, AP, file)

Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu. (Debbie Hil, AP, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday rejected calls from a senior lawmaker that Israel should be ruled by Jewish law, just like in biblical times.

"The state of Israel will not be a halakha state," Netanyahu wrote in Hebrew on Twitter, referring to Jewish religious law.

His comments came after Bezalel Smotrich, who is campaigning to be Israel's next justice minister, said in an interview that Israel should be "run according to the Torah".

"That's the way it should be - it's a Jewish state," said Smotrich, a co-leader of the far-right Union of Right Wing Parties.

Speaking with public broadcaster KAN, Smotrich, himself an Orthodox Jew, said however that such a change could "only happen when the Jewish people want it, not when I want it", but was confident of the appeal of religious law.

"The Jewish people will want (it). They'll see how the law of the Torah is correct and just and moral and humane," he said.

The Union of Right Wing Parties won five seats in April 9 elections, and Smotrich had declared they would join Netanyahu's coalition on condition that he receive the justice portfolio.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Netanyahu, however, failed to form a coalition government and moved to dissolve parliament, with new elections now set for September 17.

On Sunday, he dismissed education minister Naftali Bennett and justice minister Ayelet Shaked from their posts.

Speaking with KAN, Smotrich, referring to biblical kings of Israel, expressed hope that Israel "will return to be run as it had been during the days of King David and King Solomon  according to the law of the Torah".

He noted, however, that the religious rule he envisioned would be "in accordance with these times and challenges and economy and the way society conducts itself in 2019".

Expounding on his remarks on Twitter, Smotrich compared the Torah's potential role in Israeli law to the influences of German, French or English law.

"You need to understand what the Torah has to offer our times, how it blends with democracy and civilian life that society determines for itself," he said.

"It's not scary like people are trying to make it appear."

Following the interview, the head of left-wing party Meretz appealed to the attorney general against Smotrich's possible appointment to justice minister.

"There's a real risk that the justice ministry will be used to undermine Israeli democracy," Tamar Zandberg wrote.

Former defence minister Avigdor Lieberman, who heads the ultra-nationalist Yisrael Beiteinu, said his party "would prevent the state from becoming a state run by religious laws"

Read more on:    benjamin netanyahu  |  israel
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Museum in talks over Donald Trump baby blimp

28 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: And again 2 people take over R100K home! 2019-06-02 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 