 

Netanyahu's annexation pledge raises ire of Palestinians

2019-04-07 19:50
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Gali Tibbon, Pool via AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Gali Tibbon, Pool via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Israel's leader will face a "real problem" if he follows through with his election campaign promise to annex Jewish settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Palestinian foreign minister said on Sunday.

Riad Malki told The Associated Press on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Jordan that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge was likely aimed at rallying his nationalist base in the final stretch of a tight race.

He added that Palestinians would "resist" such a policy if carried out.

"If Netanyahu wants to declare Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank, then you know he has to face a real problem, the presence of 4.5 million Palestinians, what to do with them," Malki said, apparently referring to the combined Palestinian population of the occupied West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

He said Israel cannot expel the Palestinians. "We will stay there," he said. "The international community has to deal with us."

Malki accused the US of encouraging Netanyahu by recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital and, more recently, recognising Israel's 1981 annexation of the Golan Heights.

In a prime-time interview on Saturday, Netanyahu was asked why he hadn't annexed some of the larger Jewish settlements in the West Bank during his current term.

'We will move to the next stage'

"The question you are asking is an interesting question, whether we will move to the next stage and the answer is yes," he said. "We will move to the next stage, the imposing of Israeli sovereignty."

Netanyahu has promoted Jewish settlement expansion in his four terms as prime minister, but until now refrained from presenting a detailed vision for the West Bank, viewed by Palestinians as the heartland of a future state.

It would mark a dramatic shift for Netanyahu, ahead of Tuesday's balloting. Annexing settlements would all but end any chance of a two-state solution with the Palestinians and potentially push the sides toward a single, binational state.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has also expressed concerns about America's "illegitimate decisions" in the region. "We see the solution in dialogue between countries, because unilateral actions will never lead to anything good," he said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu slammed Netanyahu's annexation pledge as an "irresponsible statement to seek votes."

Cavusoglu said on Twitter that the West Bank is Palestinian territory, adding: "the Israeli general elections cannot and will not change this fact".

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    palestine  |  israel
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Iran leader says Iraq should demand US withdraw troops

2019-04-07 18:30

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: You can help 33 rescued baby turtle get a new lease on life
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: R100 000 each for two winners 42 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 