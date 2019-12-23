 

New evidence emerges in Trump impeachment | Hong Kong rally for Uighurs: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-12-23 06:36

Schumer demands witnesses at impeachment trial, citing new email

US Senator Chuck Schumer cited a newly released email on the withholding of US aid to Ukraine to press his case for testimony.

Chaos at Hong Kong rally for China's Uighurs

Hong Kong riot police break up a solidarity rally for China's Uighurs - with one officer drawing a pistol - as the city's pro-democracy movement liken their plight to that of the oppressed Muslim minority.

Libya forces ship with Turkish crew into port as Greece slams sea deal

Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias has visited Benghazi, the seat of Libya's eastern administration that is opposed to the UN-backed government.

Netanyahu slams ICC for planned war crimes investigation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized on Sunday the International Criminal Court's plan to investigate alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories.

Citizenship law protests in Delhi: CCTV footage shows protesters throwing stones at cops

Several CCTV camera clips have emerged showing protesters near Jamia in Delhi throwing stones at the police and vandalising property. One of the clips shows a group of people throwing stones at the police near Mata Mandir on Mathura Road.


