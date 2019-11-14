New evidence in Trump impeachment | 11 ministers appointed in Bolivia: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump impeachment inquiry hears new evidence

State Department officials William Taylor and George Kent testified for five hours on Wednesday about their concerns over US President Donald Trump's requests that Ukraine investigate Democrats as the US withheld military aid to the country.

Interim President of Bolivia appoints first 11 ministers

Bolivia's new interim president, Jeanine Áñez, appoints her first 11 ministers, out of a total of 20, one day after taking office following the resignation of Evo Morales, who has taken refuge in Mexico.

Israeli air strikes kill 26 in Gaza

Israeli air strikes have killed 26 Palestinians in Gaza after Islamic Jihad militants launched rocket fire from the strip into Israel.

Supporters rally for Texas death row inmate

Dozens of people rallied outside a Texas county prosecutor's office, calling for a halt to the scheduled execution of death row inmate Rodney Reed on November 20. Lawmakers and celebrities also are urging the governor to call it off.

Greta hitches low-carbon ride across Atlantic

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has hitched a renewable-energy ride aboard a catamaran that will take her across the Atlantic for a climate-change meeting in Europe.