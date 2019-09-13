 

New Hong Kong anthem | Trump on Democrat hopefuls: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-09-13 07:04

Hong Kongers gather at mall to sing protest anthem

People gathered at a mall on Thursday night to sing Glory to Hong Kong, a defiant protest anthem written by an anonymous composer. The song has become the unofficial new soundtrack to the city's pro-democracy protests.

Trump weighs in as Democrat hopefuls prepare to debate

US President Donald Trump is weighing in on the Democratic primary field hours before his would-be opponents face off on the debate stage in Houston.

Boris Johnson denies lying to Queen over reasons for suspending Parliament

The UK prime minister says it is not "not true" that he mislead the Queen over intentions to suspend parliament so it could not scrutinise his Brexit plans.

Trump EPA repeals Obama-era water protections

The Trump administration on Thursday announced repeal of an Obama-era regulation that had expanded pollution protections for waterways such as wetlands and shallow streams, but that farmers, miners and manufacturers decried as overreach.

Train conductor praised for speech encouraging passengers to talk to each other

A train conductor has been praised for a speech encouraging people to look out for their fellow passengers. The member of staff made the speech, in which he pointed people toward resources on the Samaritans website.

