New India PM | Abortion protests hit US: WATCH the top World news videos for today

Who is India's next PM? Counting starts soon

The people's verdict on who rules the world's largest democracy for the next five years, will soon be known as counting of votes begin today for the general elections, held after the most polarised campaign the country has seen.

Abortion rights supporters protest in New Orleans

Abortion rights supporters protest in New Orleans as lawmakers move to make abortions illegal in Louisiana.

The farmer who cut off his own leg

When Kurtis Kaser's leg got trapped he did not have a phone to call for help - but he did have a knife.

Dog jumps from motor home during police chase

A dog dramatically jumps from a motor home during a high-speed police chase in Los Angeles. Another dog was seen dangling from the window until the van finally hit another car in a residential neighbourhood.

'Do you know what an REO is?' 'An Oreo?'

One is a real estate term. The other is a cookie. US Housing Secretary Ben Carson got them mixed up.

