 

New India PM | Abortion protests hit US: WATCH the top World news videos for today

2019-05-23 07:01

Who is India's next PM? Counting starts soon

The people's verdict on who rules the world's largest democracy for the next five years, will soon be known as counting of votes begin today for the general elections, held after the most polarised campaign the country has seen.

Abortion rights supporters protest in New Orleans

Abortion rights supporters protest in New Orleans as lawmakers move to make abortions illegal in Louisiana.

The farmer who cut off his own leg

When Kurtis Kaser's leg got trapped he did not have a phone to call for help - but he did have a knife.

Dog jumps from motor home during police chase

A dog dramatically jumps from a motor home during a high-speed police chase in Los Angeles. Another dog was seen dangling from the window until the van finally hit another car in a residential neighbourhood.

'Do you know what an REO is?' 'An Oreo?'

One is a real estate term. The other is a cookie. US Housing Secretary Ben Carson got them mixed up.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    india  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US aviation regulator says Boeing hasn't submitted 737 MAX fix

2019-05-23 05:52

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-22 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 