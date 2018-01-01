New protests in Tehran after 10 killed in latest Iran unrest

Tehran - Fresh protests broke out as night fell in Tehran on Monday, local
media reported, a day after 10 people were killed in violence across the
country.
The latest demonstrations came despite President Hassan Rouhani's vow that the nation would deal with "rioters and lawbreakers".
US
President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly criticised Tehran over four
days of demonstrations, said it was "time for a change" and that the
Iranian people were "hungry" for freedom.
Restrictions remained on
reporting inside Iran, but social media reported a heavy police
presence on the streets of central Tehran as small groups of protesters
were seen running and chanting anti-regime slogans.
It followed
the deadliest night yet on Sunday as state television reported six
people killed by gunfire in the western town of Tuyserkan, and a local
lawmaker said two people had been shot dead in the southwestern town of
Izeh.
Two others, including a teenage boy, were run down and
killed by a fire engine protesters stole in the western town of Dorud,
the state broadcaster said, bringing the total death toll in the
protests to 12.
Rouhani tried to play down the unrest which began
in second city Mashhad last Thursday and quickly spread across the
country to become the biggest test for the regime since mass protests in
2009.
"This is nothing," Rouhani said in a statement on the presidency website.
"Our
nation will deal with this minority who chant slogans against the law
and people's wishes, and insult the sanctities and values of the
revolution," he said.
Pro-regime rallies were held across several
towns and cities, but videos on social media showed seemingly widespread
anti-government protests on Sunday in cities including Kermanshah,
Khorramabad and Shahinshahr.
A school for clergy and government
buildings were torched in the northwestern town of Takestan and videos
showed police using tear gas and water cannon to disperse a small
protest in Tehran's Enghelab Square on Sunday evening.
The authorities did not give details on who was responsible for the fatal shootings.
'Country must have discipline'
The authorities have confirmed more than 400 arrests since the outbreak of the unrest, of whom around 100 have been freed.
Judiciary chief Ayatollah Sadegh Larijani joined Rouhani in warning against illegal action.
"Those
who have rightful demands must be guided in lawful ways and those who
riot and commit sabotage and chaos and set fire to public property...
must be confronted decisively," he told the state broadcaster.
"The country must have discipline," Larijani added.
Verifying
rumours and videos remained challenging because of travel restrictions
and sporadic blocks on mobile internet and popular social media sites
including Telegram and Instagram.
The protests began as
demonstrations against economic conditions in second city Mashhad on
Thursday but quickly turned against the Islamic regime as a whole, with
thousands marching in towns across Iran to chants of "Death to the
dictator".
Trump, a fierce critic of Tehran, used one of his first tweets of 2018 to again lash out at a favourite target.
"Iran
is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by
the Obama administration," Trump tweeted, referring to the nuclear pact
agreed under his predecessor Barack Obama.
"The great Iranian
people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food
& for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being
looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!"
Living costs, unemployment
After
initial silence, state media began showing some footage of the
demonstrations on Sunday, focusing on young men attacking banks and
vehicles, an attack on a town hall in Tehran and images of a man burning
the Iranian flag.
Rouhani came to power in 2013 promising to mend
the economy and ease social tensions, but high living costs and a 12
percent unemployment rate have left many feeling that progress is too
slow.
"We have no problem bigger than unemployment. Our economy
needs an operation. We must all stand together," Rouhani acknowledged on
Monday.
The authorities have blamed external forces for fomenting
violence, saying the majority of social media reports were emanating
from regional rival Saudi Arabia or exile groups based in Europe.
Authorities
ruthlessly put down the 2009 protests, which followed a disputed
presidential election that gave hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad a second
term. At least 36 people were killed in the 2009 unrest, according to an
official toll, while the opposition says 72 died.
In the years since, many middle-class Iranians have abandoned hope of securing change from the streets.
But
low-level strikes and demonstrations have continued, with groups such
as bus drivers, teachers and factory workers regularly protesting
against unpaid wages and poor conditions.