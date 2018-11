What To Read Next

A man, who was cleaning his gun, accidentally shot and killed his wife, according to local police.

Eric Rosenbrock, 35, reportedly shot his wife, Ashley, 34, on Thursday 15 November at their home in Corinth, in the American state of New York, The Washington Post reports.

"At approximately 22:30 ... Rosenbrock was performing maintenance on his legally possessed handgun when a round was discharged that struck his wife", Major Robert Patnaude of the New York State Police wrote in a press release.

Ashley was pronounced dead at Saratoga Hospital.

Eric, who works as a science teacher, is the father of three young children with Ashley, People reports.

The couple had a fourth child, a daughter who reportedly died five years ago at 18 months old of an infection. The family has since been involved in extensive fundraising projects in memory of her.

Michael Knapp, who lives across the street from the couple, told WNYT that the couple were "good people".

"A happy family, a good family, you know. I just . . . my heart, my heart breaks for them. They’re just good people, good people," Michael said.

The investigation is ongoing and charges have yet to be filed.

