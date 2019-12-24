New Zealand ends search for volcano missing | Bus crash kills dozens: WATCH the top world news videos for today

New Zealand police end search for two missing in eruption

New Zealand police said they suspended search on Tuesday for the bodies of the two missing people following a deadly volcanic eruption on the White Island earlier this month.

Deadly accident: Indonesia bus plunges into ravine

Images of rescue workers bringing in dead bodies after a bus carrying dozens of passengers careered into a 150m ravine in South Sumatra province just before midnight (16:00 GMT) on Monday and ended up in a river.

Chinese, South Korean and Japanese leaders kick off summit in Chengdu

China hosts the leaders of squabbling neighbours South Korea and Japan on Tuesday, flexing its diplomatic muscle with America's two key military allies in Asia and seeking regional unity on how to deal with a belligerent North Korea.

Top Senate leaders clash over impeachment trial

US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday outlined the kinds of documents he would like to have introduced as evidence in the upcoming impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he has not ruled out calling witnesses.

UN official: Justice not done for Khashoggi

The UN official who investigated the killing of Jamal Khashoggi says justice for the journalist has not been done after a court in Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death for the killing of the Washington Post columnist and royal family critic.