New Zealand Mosque massacre suspect to face 89 charges in court

Wellington
– The man accused of carrying out the Christchurch mosque attacks will face 50
murder charges and 39 attempted murder charges when he makes his second court
appearance, New Zealand police said on Thursday.
Police had earlier filed a
single, representative murder charge against 28-year-old Australian Brenton
Harrison Tarrant. He is due to appear via video link during a brief hearing on
Friday, and won't be required to enter a plea.
Fifty people died in the March 15
attacks on two mosques and another 50 were injured.
Police said in a brief statement
that they were considering filing more charges against Tarrant but couldn't
comment further as the case was before the court.
Tarrant's first appearance was on
the day after the attacks in the Christchurch District Court. His case has now
been moved to the High Court due to the seriousness of the charges. Tarrant has
reportedly been moved to a high-security prison in Auckland, which is why he'll
appear via video link.
During the scheduled court
hearing, media photographs won't be allowed and reporting on the proceedings
will be severely restricted under New Zealand law. The intent of the law is to
avoid the possibility the reporting and images would taint the views of
potential jurors before they hear evidence in court.
Judge Cameron Mander said in a
note that the brief hearing will mainly be about the accused gunman's legal
representation.
Media restrictions
Tarrant earlier dismissed lawyer
Richard Peters, who was assigned to represent him during his district court
appearance. Peters said Tarrant told him that he wants to represent himself.
Many worry that Tarrant will try to use his trial as a soapbox to push his
white supremacist views.
The judge said he had received
applications from 25 media organisations to take film, photographs or audio
recordings of Friday's hearing but had denied all of them. He said reporters
could remain throughout and take notes, although would be restricted in what
they could report.
He said media could still use
pixelated images of Tarrant which the district court judge had allowed. The pixilation
obscured his face.
Retired law professor Bill Hodge
said the idea behind obscuring his image was that the prosecution might need a
witness to be sure he saw the gunman at the mosque rather than recognising him
from media stories.
Hodge said New Zealand and
Australia were trying to preserve the ancient common-law approach to a fair
trial, but that it seemed quaint in an era where people could easily find more
information or images on the internet.
New Zealand's Department of
Corrections said in an email they wouldn't answer questions such as where
Tarrant was being held due to operational security reasons. They said that
despite some restrictions, he was being managed in accordance with New Zealand
and international laws regarding the treatment of prisoners.
"At this time, he has no
access to television, radio or newspapers and no approved visitors," the
department said.