New Zealand to end seven-week coronavirus lockdown in phases

Wellington
– New Zealand will phase out its coronavirus lockdown over the next 10 days
after successfully containing the virus, although some restrictions will
remain, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.
Ardern said that from Thursday
shopping malls, restaurants, cinemas and playgrounds will reopen – with the
country moving to Level Two on its four-tier system.
The 39-year-old leader warned
"none of us can assume Covid is not with us" but said New Zealand
currently had only 90 active cases after a seven-week lockdown.
"Your efforts New Zealand
have got us to this place ahead of most of the world and without the carnage
that Covid has inflicted in many other places," she said in a televised
address. "But there are risks ahead, so please be vigilant."
New
Zealand, with a population of five million, has recorded 1 147 coronavirus
cases, including 21 deaths.
The number of new cases has been
in single digits since mid-April, with three new infections recorded on Monday.
Under Level Two restrictions,
international borders remain closed, but life domestically will return to
something approaching normality.
While social distancing must
still be followed, the advice that people isolate themselves at home and
"stick to your bubble" will no longer apply.
'Transition'
"This is a transition out of
our bubbles, you can see people you haven't seen in a while, you just can't do
it all at once," Ardern said.
"At Level Two we are out and
about again, just about all parts of the economy are opening up again."
The lockdown was first eased two
weeks ago, allowing food takeaways and resumption of some recreational
activities, but the freedoms granted by the latest relaxation will be far
greater.
Those aged over 70 will be
allowed out again after more than seven weeks of mandatory quarantine.
Domestic travel will be allowed,
providing a boost to the crippled tourism industry and schools will fully
reopen next Monday.
Bars will not be back in business
until 21 May, giving them extra time to ensure they can keep patrons properly
separated.
Team sport will also return, with
planning already under way to start a domestic version of Super Rugby on 13 June
involving the competition's five New Zealand-based teams.
Ardern said the move to Level Two
would be reassessed after two weeks, with further easing possible depending on
developments.
