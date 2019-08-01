Newlywed drowns while on honeymoon during first trip to the ocean

A 22-year-old from Iowa in the US drowned during his first visit to the ocean while on honeymoon with his new wife.

Dalton Cottrell died on Tuesday at a beach in Florida, just three days after his wedding, Metro UK reports.

He and his wife, Cheyenne (22), were in the water when a strong rip current swept them further out to sea, New York Post reports.

Cheyenne recalled trying to help her husband keep his head above water, but he began to panic and got pulled under while he struggled to swim.

A nearby beachgoer tried to assist a lifeguard who arrived at the scene to help get Dalton out of the water.

The lifeguard attempted to revive Dalton but the young man went into cardiac arrest before dying at a nearby hospital, CNN reports.

In a recent Facebook post, Cheyenne expressed how she felt after the horrific incident.

"There's so much fear and uncertainty coursing through me," she said.

"Never did I think at 22 would I be a wife and then a widow so quickly . . . I love you so much, Dalton Cottrell."

Dalton had been training to be a pastor at Faith Baptist Bible College and Theological Seminary before the tragic incident occurred.

