Nine killed in Ohio shooting, shooter dead: police

Nine people were killed in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, police said early on Sunday.

"The shooter is deceased. There are nine others also deceased. At least 16 others went to area hospitals with injuries," the police department said on Twitter.

Footage posted on social media showed people running as dozens of gunshots echoed through the streets, the BBC reported.

It follows a mass shooting in which 20 people were killed after a gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire on shoppers at a packed Walmart store in Texas on Saturday.

