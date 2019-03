Police in Hesse, Germany, have been trying to piece together the case of a nine-year-old who allegedly went on a door-to-door spree, giving strangers money.

The boy, whose identity has been withheld, was apparently giving away his parents' savings.

According to Metro, officers were told the child had been going door to door giving away €50 notes (about R825) to residents in his suburb.

It’s still unclear why he’d been handing out the money, but he told police he’d found it on their property, in a suitcase.

The boy went around carrying a bag containing €2 700 (R44 550) in total — which was all of his parents' savings, reports DW.com.

Police further said that he offered the money to anyone who opened their front door.

Some willingly took it, reports Metro, but one resident became suspicious and informed the police. By this time, the child had managed to give away €260 (R4 290) of the bag’s contents.

The boy had initially not wanted to say where the money was from, but officers managed to track down his parents, who found that their money was missing.

Police appealed to residents to return any cash they’d accepted from the boy, saying: "Of course the family would be happy to get their savings back."

