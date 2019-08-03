 

NKorea's Kim won't 'disappoint me', despite missile tests: Trump

2019-08-03 08:46
Kim Jong Un (L) and Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump on Friday underlined his intense personal support for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, even if he admitted that Pyongyang's recent missile tests "may" violate a UN resolution.

"There may be a United Nations violation, but Chairman Kim does not want to disappoint me with a violation of trust, there is far too much for North Korea to gain," Trump said in a series of tweets on the subject.

"Chariman Kim has a great and beautiful vision for his country, and only the United States, with me as President, can make that vision come true," Trump added, misspelling the North Korean dictator's official title.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  kim jong un  |  north korea
