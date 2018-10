No one has won the big Powerball prize, so the estimated jackpot now grows to $750m – the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in US history.

The next drawing will be on Saturday.

On Wednesday night, when it was at $620m, the Powerball jackpot looked sort of puny given all the attention lavished on the $1.537bn Mega Millions jackpot won in South Carolina on Tuesday. But with two giant prizes in one week, it was hard not to compare.

Only three lottery jackpots have been larger than the next Powerball prize. No one has won the Powerball jackpot since August 11, when a man from Staten Island, New York, won $245.6m.

